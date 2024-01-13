Prince Andrew Harry, Meghan savagely mocked in new show

Prince Andrew, who's said to be in trouble after latest revelations in Jeffery Epstein's papers, has been urged to follow in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's footsteps.

Sarah Vine and Andrew Pierce, in their new Daily Mail YouTube show the Reaction, has poked fun at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew.

The show presenters hilariously revealed Andrew's next destination, with Vine suggesting: "Living in a big palace in Windsor is not a great idea."

Vine added: "I think he should go to Sandringham because Sandringham is in Norfolk, which is full of old toffs like Andrew, and they can sit around all day long having dinner parties and lunch parties and generally entertaining each other."

Pierce, however, jokingly suggested Montecito, California, as an alternative, where Andrew could join Harry and Meghan in their home, saying: "We could send him to Montecito in California, there is plenty of room in that house, rattling around with [Harry and Meghan]."

Pierce appeared killing two birds with a single stone as he added: saying The only consolation for Andrew is that Prince Harry is vying with him in the unpopularity stakes for who’s the least popular, I think Meghan is probably the least popular."

