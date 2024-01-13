Kym Marsh father David passes away at 78

Last Father's Day, she posted a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram

Kym Marsh's father, David Marsh, passed away at the age of 78 after battling prostate cancer.

A spokesperson for the former Coronation Street actress, 47, confirmed his death, saying he passed away peacefully at home on Friday.

A statement to the PA news agency said: 'It is with immense sadness that we confirm the passing of David Marsh.

'A much loved husband, dad, grandad, great grandad and friend to many, David passed away peacefully at home yesterday surrounded by his family.

'We are truly heartbroken and ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.'

Kym was very close with her father, who was diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer three years ago, and previously said he 'inspires' her daily.

Last Father's Day, she posted a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram, writing: 'Your strength in life has always been immeasurable.

'You tackle everything life throws at you with a smile on your face and always a joke at hand.

'You are the best dad anyone could wish for and I'm so glad you are mine. Here's to you poppa bear! Always your shadow. Love you always and forever.'

David made an appearance on BBC's Morning Live, which Kym co-hosts, in November where he discussed living with prostate cancer.