Kristin Stewart gets candid about shocking sexuality speculation

Kristin Stewart's honest views on sexuality speculation

Kristen Stewart has recently addressed her sexuality speculation, claiming her coming out shaped her acting career.



Speaking to Variety, Kristin discussed about publicly introducing yourself as gay in February 2017 on Saturday Night Live show.

Prior to her appearance on SNL, the actress tried to work on becoming more comfortable with the press covering her relationship with a woman at the time.

“It wasn’t even like I was hiding,” said the 31-year-old.

The Twilight star stated, “I was so openly out with my girlfriend for years at that point. I’m like, ‘I’m a pretty knowable person.”

Kristin shared how curiosity affected her childhood, as she was still a young woman in the midst of trying to navigate her romantic relationships.

“For so long, I was like, ‘Why are you trying to skewer me? Why are you trying to ruin my life? I’m a kid, and I don’t really know myself well enough yet,’” she remarked.

Kristin mentioned, “The idea of people going, ‘I knew that you were a little queer kid forever.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah? Well, you should honestly have seen me with my first boyfriend.’”

The Happiest Season star reflected on the experience on the late-night show, saying, “It was cool to frame it in a funny context because it could say everything without having to sit down and do an interview.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kristin shared the impact of her sexuality on her acting career.

“I have lots of different experiences that shape who I am that are very, very far from binary,” she remarked.

However, Kristin added, “I did get good at the heteronormative quality. I play that role well. It comes from a somewhat real place, it’s not fake.”