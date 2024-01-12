Karachi's Korangi to see 9-hour power outage on Saturday

An area in the country drowned in darkness due to a power outage. — AFP/File

In order to carry out a “critical maintenance activity” at Korangi South Grid on Saturday (tomorrow), K-Electric (KE) — the sole power utility in Karachi — Friday announced that parts of Korangi would experience around a 9-hour electricity shutdown.



In a statement, the KE said that it would “be undertaking a critical maintenance activity at Korangi South Grid on Saturday, January 13, 2024, to ensure the stability and reliability of power supply to consumers residing in these areas”.

It further said that the activity required a shutdown from 9am to 6pm for Korangi South Grid, during which there may be a temporary interruption of supply in areas connected to the grid station.

“Interruptions in power supply due to maintenance and technical faults should not be equated with loads hedding,” clarified the power supply company.

Areas of Korangi South Grid that may experience power shutdown during the maintenance activity are Korangi D-Area, G Area, F-Area, 51-A G-Area & H-Area, E-Area, 100 Quarters, 50-B & 50/A Area 51-A, 51/B Area, Juma Goth, Landhi Sector 5C, 4C, 36C, 36E, 36F, 5C, 5D 51-B & 51-C Area, 44/C 48-A, B, C , D , E, F, 49, Pak Town -43/A , B, 50/A Madina Colony, and 50-A.