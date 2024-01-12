'Powerless' Prince Harry 'gives in' to Meghan Markle, her mother

King Charles III's youngest son Prince Harry "has no power" in his marriage with former Hollywood star Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed.



The royal commentator has questioned whether Harry now has the power in the Sussex household since leaving for the US America, especially now Meghan's mother Doria Ragland has reportedly moved in.

The Duke of Sussex "has been outnumbered since he met Meghan and met her mother," said royal author Angela Levin in an interview on GB News.

The famous author went on saying: "He’s given in. He walks behind them. He has no power."

Meghan was a relatively unknown actress when she first met Harry, then one of Britain’s most powerful figures. She rose to prominence after marrying into the royal family in 20218.

Sharing her opinion on powerless Harry's current status in the US, Levin claimed: "You don’t feel he’s making decisions. The decisions come from Meghan and maybe Meghan discusses them with her mother, or just tells her mother."



Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US to live a financially independent life, They began a new life in California with their children Archie and Lilibet.



The award-winning royal biographer, highlighted how Meghan "has been a long time without her new PR people being able to tie up some deal".



Levin added: "She’ll only take a deal where she’s in charge and it’s very important."

Meghan Markle has been ranked as the least popular member of the royal family by Sarah Vine and Andrew Pierce in their new YouTube show.