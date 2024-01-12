Armie Hammer, Marina Gris split up two months after engagement

Armie Hammer and fiancé Marina Gris have called it quits.
Just three months after the Call Me by Your Name actor got down on one knee, his fiancé Marina Gris announced that they have called things off, emphasising that things ended amicably.
“It’s with a reflective heart that I announce the end of my journey with Armie, a chapter that’s been deeply personal and warmly significant in my life and closed a month ago,” Gris wrote in a statement uploaded to her Instagram – ending weeks-long speculation surrounding their relationship status.
She further shut down any speculation that the split had something to do with past accusations of rape against Hammer, insisting that her experiences with the disgraced actor were “positive and in no way reflective of these allegations.”
She continued, “Our relationship was a space where I felt deeply appreciated, supported, loved and understood.”
Gris went on to gush over the Man From U.N.C.L.E star and expressed how “tough” the decision to split up was.
At the end of the day, she expressed, “I am grateful to this relationship for the love and support I received, but now it’s a closed chapter.”
