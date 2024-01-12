Robert Downey Jr. weighs in on leaving Marvel franchise

Robert Downey Jr. opens up about leaving Marvel franchise

Robert Downey Jr. has recently shared his two cents on leaving Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise



During an appearance on Thursday episode of Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, Robert reflected on his acting in 2020 movie Dolittle after ending up with MCU

“I felt so exposed after being in the cocoon of Marvel where I think I did some of the best work I will ever do, but it went a little bit unnoticed because of the genre,” said the 58-year-old while talking about his Iron Man character.

Robert explained, “I did myself a favour because the rug was pulled so definitively out from underneath me and all the things that I was leaning on as opposed to what my understanding of confidence and security was, boy did they evaporate. And it rendered me teachable.”

While working in 2023 blockbuster Oppenheimer, the Sherlock Holmes actor revealed, “The crazy thing is they say when the student is ready, the [Christopher] Nolan will come.”

“I mean, the teacher will come. And that's what happened,” added Robert.

Earlier in December 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige opened up about bringing Iron Man back on screen.

Kevin mentioned, “We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again.”

“We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way,” he added.