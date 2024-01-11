Holly Willoughby puts ‘heart and soul’ into Dancing On Ice series with Stephen Mulhern

Holly Willoughby is set to host the new series alongside Stephen Mulhern

The reported reason for Holly Willoughby's absence from the Dancing On Ice photoshoot on Wednesday has been revealed.

The event brought together the cast of the upcoming series for official photos and interviews, but 42-year-old presenter Holly was not present.

She is set to host the new series, featuring celebrities like Amber Davies and Miles Nazaire, alongside Stephen Mulhern, who is filling in for Phillip Schofield as she makes her television comeback after leaving This Morning last year.

Now The Mirror reports that Holly skipped the photocall to concentrate on rehearsals with her new co-host.

Holly was at last year's shoot but a source told the publication of this year's event: 'Holly doesn't want any distractions at the moment so she wasn't at the photoshoot.

And for her, it is more about rehearsals and getting the series off to a great start with a new co-host.

'She's putting all her energy into the show. Holly is a total professional and as always she will be putting her heart and soul into the series with Stephen.'