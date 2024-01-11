Britney Spears over the moon after her memoir hits major sales milestone

Britney Spears memoir marks another major milestone after its release

Britney Spears is over the moon after her memoir, The Woman in Me has sold over two million copies in the United States.



In a statement shared by PEOPLE, the pop star said, “My book has officially sold over 2 million copies in the US!!!”

“Thank you to all the fans who have supported me and my story. Love you All!!!” she added.

Gallery Books published released a press statement revealed that Spears’ bombshell memoir combined sales figures entailed hardcover, audiobook and ebook formats.

Earlier, the singer’s much-anticipated memoir became number one on New York Times bestseller after selling out over one million copies within its first week of sales.

In the memoir, the “Toxic” hit-maker opened up about some of the difficulties she faced, including the 13-year conservatorship placed upon her in 2008, which was terminated in November 2021.

Spears also addressed viral #FreeBritney movement, her mental health challenges and her messy relationship with Justin Timberlake, in which she dished on getting an abortion during that time.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the singer mentioned, “It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me.”

“No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present and future,” she stated.

Meanwhile, the memoir is currently in its fifth printing, with 1.65 million copies.