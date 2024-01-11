Tom Cruise’s new gig makes ex-wife Katie Holmes look ‘cold’ in NYC

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes did dress up, but failed to look happy during a New York City outing, after Tom Cruise landed a great acting deal.



The Dawson's Creek alumna was spotted strolling along a street in Manhattan's West Village neighbourhood while gripping a drink in a plastic bottle.

The gorgeous brunette, who turned 45 past month, stayed warm in a long coat that was caramel tan and had front pockets and a roomy collar.

The Secret actress added a black shirt with layers of necklaces over it. In addition, she wore light grey sweatpants, black Adidas sneakers, and a black "taxi purse" slung over her shoulder.

Her ruby red-edged, huge, rectangular sunglasses, with a hint of 1970s style, really stood out.

This comes after Warner Bros. offered her ex-husband Tom Cruise a significant producing and development deal.

Tom and Katie were married in 2006.

After a lengthy collaboration with Paramount, Cruise is ringing in the new year with a brand-new arrangement with Warner Bros. Pictures to develop and produce new films.

The 61-year-old actor initially secured a Paramount contract in 1992 via his since-dissolved Cruise/Wagner Productions, which he co-owned with Paula Wagner.