Tom Cruise’s new gig makes ex-wife Katie Holmes look ‘cold’ in NYC

Katie Holmes did dress up, but failed to look happy during a New York City outing, after Tom Cruise landed a great acting deal.
The Dawson's Creek alumna was spotted strolling along a street in Manhattan's West Village neighbourhood while gripping a drink in a plastic bottle.
The gorgeous brunette, who turned 45 past month, stayed warm in a long coat that was caramel tan and had front pockets and a roomy collar.
The Secret actress added a black shirt with layers of necklaces over it. In addition, she wore light grey sweatpants, black Adidas sneakers, and a black "taxi purse" slung over her shoulder.
Her ruby red-edged, huge, rectangular sunglasses, with a hint of 1970s style, really stood out.
This comes after Warner Bros. offered her ex-husband Tom Cruise a significant producing and development deal.
Tom and Katie were married in 2006.
After a lengthy collaboration with Paramount, Cruise is ringing in the new year with a brand-new arrangement with Warner Bros. Pictures to develop and produce new films.
The 61-year-old actor initially secured a Paramount contract in 1992 via his since-dissolved Cruise/Wagner Productions, which he co-owned with Paula Wagner.
Wiz Khalifa speaks candidly about his co-parenting experience with former partner Amber Rose
Keanu Reeves talks about co-authoring China Miéville for The Book of Elsewhere
‘Can’t Get Enough’ is Jennifer Lopez’s first single from her upcoming album, ‘This Is Me...Now’
Joey King portrayed Gypsy Blanchard in 2019 limited series The Act
Meghan Markle receives good news amid her crumbling Hollywood career
Joe Jonas’ daughters just returned from spending time with his ex Sophie Turner in England