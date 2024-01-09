Natalie Portman says she’s not fond of Hollywood method acting technique

Natalie Portman has recently confessed she’s not fond of Hollywood “method acting” technique for her new roles.
In a new interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine, Natalie said, “I've gotten very into roles, but I think it's honestly a luxury that women can't afford.”
“I don't think that children or partners would be very understanding of, you know, me making everyone call me ‘Jackie Kennedy’ all the time,” added the 42-year-old.
Earlier, the actress dropped 20 pounds to play the role of prima ballerina in Black Swan and later she gained weight to swing a magic hammer in Thor: Love and Thunder.
However, Natalie disclosed that she did not use method acting to get into her roles.
Natalie, who stars in new movie, May December, is appreciated for her performance in Todd Haynes directed movie.
While talking about her role in new movie, the Atonement actress explained, “There is just a consciousness of all the layers of performance that range from when you actually are playing a role [to] the kind of performance that Elizabeth might need to walk into a barbecue and seem really down-to-earth and friendly and make people comfortable.”
Meanwhile, Natalie also discussed about her role as John F Kennedy’s grief-stricken wife Jacqueline in the 2016 biographical drama of the same name.
The actress added that she couldn’t bring this role into her family home.
