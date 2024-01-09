Reese Witherspoon graces the Golden Globes red carpet with her son

Reese Witherspoon was escorted by her 20-year-old son Deacon Phillippe at the 2024 Golden Globes.
The 47-year-old actress walked the red carpet, hand-in-hand with her son on Sunday, Jan. 7.
Speaking exclusively during an interview, Deacon admitted that this was his “first Golden Globes,” and really his “first awards show.”
He also revealed that he prepared beforehand, confirming that the Wild actress had asked him to acknowledge "main things" while attending the show, noting: "There's two main things: gum, hand sanitizer and be nice to everyone.”
The Just Like Heaven alum's son claimed that he was “following her tonight,” admitting that his mother is apparently “the party animal," with him “just trying to keep up.”
Deacon looked dapper following his mother’s lead at the star-studded event.
He pulled off a classy black tuxedo alongside the Legally Blonde actress, who flaunted her black-pink off-shoulder ensemble.
This marks the duo's second appearance in this week. Previously, the star graced the Amazon x Vanity Fair Awards Season Party with her son.
Witherspoon shares Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She is also a mother to 11-year-old Tennesse and 24-year-old Ava.
