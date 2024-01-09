Selena Gomez shocks Taylor Swift with major revelation about Timothée Chalamet

There were several popular memes and must-watch moments from the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, but Selena Gomez filling in bestie Taylor Swift with minor details was the one that everyone was talking about.



A video that has gone viral on social media shows Gomez cuddled up close to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry during a Sunday night commercial break, possibly spilling the tea about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

Netizens were quick to notice that Gomez seemed to inform the best friends that Chalamet had declined to take a photo with her; lip-reader Jeremy Freeman concurs.

According to Freeman's exclusive account for Page Six, Gomez approached Swift and Sperry and stated, "He didn't want a picture with me. He said no."

Swift, 34, moved forward to whisper in Gomez's ear, but it's unclear what she said, even as her mouth dropped at the revelation.

The Calm Down singer's close friend disputes the assertion, stating that Gomez, 31, was not referring to the couple in question.

Gomez "never saw" or spoke to Chalamet, 28, according to the insider, and "never went up to them and asked for a photo."

Despite not belonging to the same social group, Chalamet and Gomez starred in the romantic comedy A Rainy Day in New York in 2019. In contrast, Swift and Jenner's half-sister Kim Kardashian had a notorious falling out in 2016 over a line from Kanye West's song Famous.

Gomez appeared to be having a fantastic time with her co-stars and gal pals at Sunday's star-studded event despite rumours circulating about her private conversation.