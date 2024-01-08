Carl Woods moves on amid ex-fiancée Katie Price's remarks on marriage troubles

File Footage

It appears that Carl Woods, Katie Price's former fiancé, has started a new chapter in his life with a different woman.



The 34-year-old car dealer has been surrounded by rumours of a split from the former glamour model, 45, who recently surprised fans by proclaiming herself single.

Carl crouched down during his Thailand getaway with friends, holding the woman's legs as she stood from behind. He showcased the bold 'Game Over' tattoos on her thighs, while she wore mini denim shorts.

In his caption, Carl repeated the words, seemingly alluding to his relationship status with the star.

On New Year's Eve, Katie unexpectedly announced her single status to her 2.6 million followers. The former I'm A Celebrity star has now disclosed her reluctance to get married again, claiming that the men she has dated just 'want to be famous.'

On The Katie Price Show, Katie's sister Sophie asked: 'Would you get married again?' Katie replied: 'The trouble is, it costs ME money to get married and it costs ME money to get divorced.

'So I haven't really been in a good situation, so for me to get married again, they have to tick the right boxes, or they have to have more to lose than me because I'm just sick of these cling-ons that turn into Mr Price's and then want to be famous and all of this. I'm just sick of it, I just want to meet someone who wants me for me...

'But yeah I would get married, shall we organise it, of course I would bloody get married again, I want a fairytale. Yes, I would get married again and I want the full shebang.

'I just want it to be right, I never wanted to get divorced and marry again and again.



