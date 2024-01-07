Bridgerton's Ruby Barker makes shocking revelations about abusive relationship

Ruby Barker, popularly known for her role in the popular Netflix series Bridgerton, recently made some shocking revelations about her recent abusive relationship on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old actress shared that she met a man after her father's demise in January 2023, who left her traumatised by his "constant cycle" of physical and mental abuse.

Ruby began her painful statement, "Trigger warning: BTS 2023. What happens behind closed doors? Nobody's daughter or son deserves this. My father died and my mum out of the picture, easy target, I guess."

"I met a man in the pub. I was just back from my Dad's funeral. I had a party at my house. He stayed behind to help me clean up," she added.

The actress detailed, "That's how it began, Eventually this man was throwing things at me, threatening to punch me, jamming his fingers into my heart space whilst using his knees to pin me down. Spitting in my face. Standing over the bath I'd beg him for, for my grief and Mental Health whilst on the phone to my oldest friend and taking out his p**** to urinate, before laughing at my disgust, shock, and sadness, turning to go in the toilet."

Without revealing the identity of her abusive ex-boyfriend, Ruby added, "I spent nights on the phone to the Samaritans and the Police would call me and come by my place to see if I was okay."

The actress has revealed that she didn't file a complaint against his unnamed partner.

However, Ruby shared, "Refuge helped me understand what the cycle of abuse was and what it looks like. He knows. I know. Now you know too."