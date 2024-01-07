Jennifer Lopez feels 'caught up' amid Ben Affleck's romance 'fantasy'

There are reports of trouble in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's paradise.

As per OK! Magazine, an insider claimed that the renowned Hollywood couple has been dealing with some major relationship issues amid Lopez's upcoming This Is Me… Now album and companion film.

For the unversed, the lovebirds documented their ever-lasting romance in the forthcoming movie.

However, a source close to the pair recently revealed that "Jen says she and Ben have PTSD from all the scrutiny the first time around, and then in the next breath, she’s promoting this movie about their relationship."

An insider added, "She’s so caught up in this romance fantasy, no one can tell her to put the brakes on, not even Ben."



Reportedly, the songstress has been finding it difficult to promote her album and its companion film, based on her private moments with Affleck.

"Now using her marriage and private moments to promote her album is serving her relationship up on a platter for the public to devour again," the source shared.

"Everyone’s predicting it will blow up in her face," an insider claimed.

Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.