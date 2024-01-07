Holly Willoughby teases stunning comeback after three-month hiatus

Holly Willoughby teased her return to TV in a stunning scarlet red gown as she prepares to forget the horrors of the past few months.

The former This Morning host beamed in a floor-length Vivienne Westwood gown as she posed next to Stephen Mulhern for kicking off the new season of Dancing On Ice.

The photo marks her first appearance since her shock exit from the ITV morning show three months ago after a ‘kidnap and murder’ plot against her was foiled.

Although, the incident left her shaken and concerned for her family’s security, hence she exited the show, multiple reports suggested.

The photoshoot for the show reportedly took place two weeks ago with her longtime pal.

A friend told MailOnline that the shoot was an “emotional day” for the shoot which took place privately in a London studio.

“It felt like the beginnings of a routine after months of being at home and shutting herself off from the outside world,” the pal said, adding having a close friend really helped her mindset.

“For years and years, Phil [Schofield] was with her and suddenly he was gone. To be working with Stephen again at such a poignant time in her career is special for Holly,” the friend continued.

“Whether she went back to Dancing On Ice was a quandary for Holly, some gentle persuasion from Stephen definitely helped to seal the deal.”

Holly will co-hosting the ice skating show with Stephen next week, on Sunday, January 14.