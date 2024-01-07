Ed Sheeran scores first Emmy for 'Ted Lasso' lyrics, original music

Ed Sheeran, the Grammy-winning singer, surprised fans and fellow awards attendees by clinching his first-ever Emmy Award on Saturday night.



The coveted trophy, for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, recognizes Sheeran's contribution to the heartwarming Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso with the song A Beautiful Game.

Tracks from Ginny & Georgia, The L Word: Generation Q, The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, Ted Lasso (who received two nominations, with Sheeran penning just one of the songs), and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story were among the other candidates.

This is Perfect vocalist's first Emmy nomination, for the Max Martin-produced song A Beautiful Game, which appears in Ted Lasso's third-season finale.

The singer was not present to receive the honour. A song or score written especially for a television programme is recognised with this award. Cinco Paul, who created original content for Schmigadoon, was the winner last year.

At the 2023 Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, Lasso also took up the prize for best guest actor in a comedy series for his role as Sam Richardson. As of the time this article was published, the Apple TV+ comedy had received 61 nominations overall and 13 wins, making it a favourite among Emmy voters.

Nearly 100 TV prizes, largely in the technical category, will be given out during the two-day Creative Arts gala before the Primetime Emmys aired on television on January 15. On January 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX, there will also be an edited presentation of the Creative Arts Emmys.