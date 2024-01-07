Anais, Noel Gallagher’s daughter makes Callum Scott Howells romance PDA official

Anais and Noel Gallagher confirm romance

Anais, Noel Gallagher’s daughter is in a confirmed relationship with Callum Scott Howells.



The Oasis icon Noel and Meg Mathews' model daughter was caught mid-snog with her boyfriend, Welsh actor Callum Scott Howells, from the film It's A Sin.

Meg uploaded a sensual soundtrack with Wolf Alice's Don't Delete The Kisses to a candid photo she took of the young couple in the middle of their kissing. The caption read, "Love them both."

Instagram

Since last autumn, the couple has been discreetly dating. On Friday night, they were spotted cuddling up together while watching Sunset Boulevard at London's West End theatre.

A since-deleted Instagram story included Anais referring to Callum as her "boyfriend" and featured a photo of him pecking her cheeks.

An insider said, “The couple are really loved up and smitten. They’ve both enjoy culture and staying in with a good TV series. Anais’ parents really approve.”

Callum, who is queer, was recently seen in The Way, an upcoming gritty BBC drama.

TV farmer Julius Roberts and Yungblud were two people Anais had dated in the past.