ASAP Rocky reciprocates support for wife Rihanna amid ‘stressful’ trial

ASAP Rocky’s trial for gun charges is set for Monday, January 8

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are still the ultimate power couple.

Despite the stress of his looming trial for gun charges, the rapper took some time out to collaborate with his pop icon wife for her beauty brand’s newest launch: the Fenty Skin Lux Balm Ultra-Hydrating Cherry Lip Balm.

As the product hit the market on Friday, Fenty Skin’s Instagram account shared a promo video featuring the Fashion Killa rapper modeling RiRi’s balm, prompting fans to gush over his supportive gesture.

“If he’s not making a promo song for your brand, what he really doin?” one fan commented with a melting emoji, referring to A$AP’s song RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n) playing over the clip.

“Flossy, glossy/ Nah, b***h, this ain’t lip gloss/ Luxe balm up in my palm/ New collab’ with my baby mom,” he rapped in the track first released five months prior.

Another fan quipped, “Let me get one of them balms. Does it come with a supportive partner???

“I can wholeheartedly say, this the only celeb couple that make me jealous. They are sooo supportive of eachother [sic] and you can tell it’s authentic. Love them,” gushed a third.



A$AP Rocky is currently facing charges for allegedly firing a gun at a former acquaintance in 2021, which he denied.

With the trial date of Monday, January 8 swiftly approaching, the Umbrella songstress has reportedly “been strong for the whole family and is holding it all together for the sake of her children and for Rocky,” per US Weekly.

“She knows the whole situation is out of her hands, and all she can do is be there to show support for Rocky,” a source further told the outlet.