Joe Don Rooney 'sets record straight' about transitioning rumors

Joe Don Rooney confesses 'I needed to set the record straight' shuts down transition rumours

Joe Don Rooney resurfaced on social media to spill beans on his health, specifically addressing rumours about transitioning.

The guitarist took to X, formerly known as Twitter to pen a lengthy statement to ring in new year.

He shut down all the rumours about him wanting to transition into a woman, admitting: "That thought has never entered my mind," he claimed. "Nothing against the trans community whatsoever but I needed to set the record straight."

Rooney talked about being absent from the platform, deciding on a “good day” to send an engaging message to the world, noting: "It’s actually been a couple years since I’ve engaged with fans and friends on Twitter (now X) or Instagram.”



"But I figured today, at the beginning of this brand new year 2024, would be a good day to send a message out to the world,” he added.

Joe Don Rooney DUI arrest:

The American musician exclusively spoke about his arrest for driving under “influence” back in 2021.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman confirmed that the guitarist was charged with driving under the substance close to Nashville.

The Police arrested him shortly after a car crash.

Rehashing the accident’s hysterics, Rooney wrote: “I probably would’ve never taken responsibility for any of this if it hadn’t been for my car wreck on Sep 9, 2021. And btw, going to jail sucks!”

Joe Don Rooney served actively as the lead guitarist in the American Country pop trio, Rascal Flatts from 1999 to 2021.