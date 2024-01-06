Harry Johnson, 'Law and Order' star, passes away at 81

Veteran actor Harry Johnson, whose career spanned over four decades and included appearances in iconic television shows like Battlestar Galactica and Law & Order, passed away on January 2nd, 2024, at the age of 81.

Johnson's wife, Christiane, confirmed the news to Deadline, stating that he died in Los Angeles after a long illness. Although the cause of death hasn't been publicly disclosed, it is known that Johnson had been battling health issues for some time.

Born in Plainfield, New Jersey, in 1942, Johnson began his acting career in the 1970s with roles in television series like MASH and Quincy M.E..

His breakout role came in 1978 when he appeared in the original Battlestar Galactica as a Colonial Warrior. He later returned to the series in 1979 as a pilot.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Johnson continued to work steadily in television, racking up credits in shows like Dynasty, The A-Team, The Incredible Hulk, Days of Our Lives, and Melrose Place. He also had memorable guest appearances in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Party of Five.

In 2001, Johnson landed a recurring role on the long-running legal drama Law & Order. He played two different characters on the show: Brewer in Season 2 and Lawrence Hodge in Season 3. His appearances on Law & Order further cemented his status as a versatile and reliable character actor.

Beyond acting, Johnson was a skilled voice-over artist and looping group member on several Dick Wolf productions, including the Law & Order universe and the Chicago series. He also contributed voice-over work to video games like Need for Speed.