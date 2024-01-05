Billie Eilish: ‘I want to dedicate award to anyone experiencing hopelessness’

File Footage

Billie Eilish has recently delivered heartfelt speech at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Thursday.



After receiving her award for her Barbie’s song, What Was I Made For? Billie said that she wanted to “dedicate” her track to “anyone experiencing hopelessness”.

“I was watching Barbie and seeing things and I think that this movie is the most incredible, most empowering and beautiful and funny and just unbelievable piece of art in the world, and I'm so, so honoured to be a part of it,” said the pop star.

Billie stated, “I would really like to say that this award and any, all recognition that this song gets, I just want to dedicate to anyone who experiences hopelessness and the feeling of existential dread, and feeling like: ‘What's the point? And why am I here, and why am I doing this?’”

“I think we all feel like that occasionally, but I think if somebody like me, with the amount of privilege that I have and the incredible things that I get to do and be and how I have really not wanted to be here and - sorry to be dark - damn, but I've spent a lot of time feeling that way,” pointed out the singer.

Billie added, “I just want to say to anyone who feels that way to be patient with yourself and know that it is, I think, worth it all, and I think it's great to be alive now.”