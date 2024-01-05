Vin Diesel’s longtime partner feels ‘betrayed’ over sexual assault scandal

Vin Diesel’s longtime partner deeply hurt after sexual assault allegations

Vin Diesel has reportedly landed in trouble once again after his longtime partner Paloma Jiménez felt betrayed over sexual assault scandal.



Paloma, who is Vin’s partner of 17 years, was deeply hurt after the Fast & Furious actor was accused of sexual molestation in a lawsuit filed by former assistant Asta Jonasson.

A source told the National Enquirer, “Paloma is aware that Vin’s fame and fortune put a target on his back, but it's the potential betrayal that hurts her so much.”

“This would've happened right around when she gave birth to son Vincent,” shared an insider, revealing Vincent is the second born among couple’s three children.

In a court document obtained by RadarOnline.com, Asta said that her former boss Vin groped her, pinned her against a wall, and did explicit action in front of her at a Georgia hotel during production for Fast Five while ignoring her “clear statements of non-consent”.

After this allegation, Vin’s rep mentioned that the actor “categorically denied” the allegations.

However, Asta claimed that Vin’s sister Samantha Vincent, who was also then president of his company One Race Films, “terminated her mere hours” after the alleged assault.

Another insider pointed out that the accusations could end the actor’s on-screen racing career”.

“After the last two Fast & Furious flops, this scandal provides a perfect excuse for the studio to call it a wrap on the flagging franchise,” mentioned the source.

The insider added, “That would be a disaster for Vin!”