Kate Middleton, Prince William breaks away from another practice of late Queen

Kate Middleton and Prince William set another royal tradition as the couple publicly expressed their love and affection for each other.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton shared that the Prince and Princess of Wales's relationship "has continued to evolve and grow even stronger over the years."

He added, "An important thing I have seen over the years is that both their levels of confidence and independence - in public and private - has really developed."

Speaking of the old times, Darren shared that it was rare to have seen senior members of the Royal family be so affectionate with one another in the public eye.



"If we look back at photographs of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, we would never have seen them holding hands or being tactile with each other," the expert said.



While lauding the future King and Queen’s sweet gestures for one another, Darren said, "This shows how in tune William and Kate are with each other on an emotional level."

He said that Kate and William's body language showed that "they are not afraid to be open and honest about how they feel."



The expert further shared, "They've really broken the mould, and there's a level of humour, playfulness and mischievousness to them when they want to be - which is really refreshing to see."

