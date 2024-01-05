Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s professional struggles affect their relationship

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020, reportedly facing relationship issues amid career setbacks.

In conversation with GB News, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s professional struggles affected their personal life.



She said, "I know when they struggle professionally, I hear through other people, that it affects them at home.

Kinsey added, "When you are struggling professionally sometimes you bring that home with you."

Moreover, the royal expert believes that Harry and Meghan "have to figure out what their core values are and that it has to be reflected in the activities that they do, for people to have any sort of interest in them or any sort of faith in them."

Kinsey said that the Montecito couple needs to change public perception of them and "put their money where their mouth is because there's so much talk and little action in the spaces that they're talking about improving."



From losing a lucrative Spotify deal to making it to The Hollywood Reporter’s list of "biggest losers," Harry and Meghan made it to the negative headlines in 2023.



Notably, the latest 'racist royals' claims made by Omid Scobie strained the couple's relationship even more with the senior members of the royal family, leading to a catastrophic impact on their professional projects.

Speaking of this, Kinsey said, "The need to do something that isn't dropping the puck at an ice hockey game. That isn't moaning on Netflix."

