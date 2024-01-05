Meghan Markle hides ‘frustration’ behind cheerful gestures

Meghan Markle hides ‘frustration’ with cheerful gestures: Claims expert

Meghan Markle seemingly put on a happy face despite her growing frustration amid back-to-back career setbacks.



Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton claimed that the Duchess of Sussex tried her best to come across as a happy individual during her public appearances in 2023.

He added, "I do feel that she will sometimes try to come across as very happy, but it doesn’t always seem that way. There are times when you can see her frustration shine through, whether with Harry or herself."

Speaking of Prince Harry and his wife’s relationship, Darren said, "Meghan and Harry had a very interesting year in 2023. They had some highs and lows, but they remain a strong brand as ever."



While analysing Harry's body language, the expert shared, "...from a non-verbal perspective, we have seen Harry develop a lot emotionally, certainly in the last year."

Darren said that Prince William's brother "is far more willing to speak his mind, and to be open and honest about how he feels."



Notably, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made it to the negative headlines in 2023.

From Harry's explosive tell-all memoir Spare to Omid Scobie's shocking 'racist royals' claims, the California-based couple faced difficult consequences amid already crumbling careers.