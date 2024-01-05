Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘happiest’ together: Families

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift 'happiest together'

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift seem to be living the best days of their lives together.



The couple's families "are both on board" with their affair, according to an insider who spoke with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. "Everyone on Travis' side loves Taylor and vice versa."

“It’s a supportive dynamic all around,” the source shared. “Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue.”

The 34-year-old Swift and Kelce began dating throughout the summer, and in September, when the Cruel Summer singer went to her first Kansas City Chiefs game, they made their relationship public.

She has now established herself as a bit of a fixture in the stands, frequently supporting him on the tight end with his parents, Ed and Donna Kelce.

The 12-time Grammy winner really went to the game on Christmas Day with her brother, Austin Swift, and parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and they were spotted chatting with Ed.

As per the source, the Anti-Hero singer and the Chiefs player are “closer than ever before and everyone around them can see that they’re an amazing match.”

“They love being together no matter what they’re doing and appreciate the little things in life,” the insider explained.

“They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship.”

“They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time,” they added.