Sam Smith still in a relationship despite breakup rumours, dating app profile

Sam Smith and their partner Christian Cowan have been dating since January 2023

Sam Smith’s love life is apparently still going strong despite rumours that they have moved on from their partner, Christian Cowan.

A few days ago, speculation about Smith’s dating life started brewing, with some claiming that he has already signed up to dating app Raya.

However, an insider clarified to the Daily Mail that the speculations are just that – rumours – and that if such a dating profile under their identity exists, it’s most likely fake.

“Sam and Christian are still very much in a relationship and they haven’t been on Raya,” the insider claimed.

“Given there’s a profile for them that exists on the app, there’s a fear now that someone is impersonating Sam and they will be speaking to Raya about this” they added.

Smith – who goes by they-them pronouns – started dating Cowan – a celebrity clothing designer – in January last year.

It was their first public relationship since their split with 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn in 2018 because of their demanding careers.

Smith and Cowan were last spotted together at a party in New York City on December 14.