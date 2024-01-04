LeToya Luckett gives rare insight into Destiny’s Child reunion at Beyoncé’s concert

LeToya Luckett shares pictures from Beyoncé's homecoming post Renaissance Tour

LeToya Luckett gave an inside scoop on Destiny's Child reunion night at one of the concerts from Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

The 42-year-old singer took to her Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 3, to post a backstage photo with her former bandmates at Queen Bey's Houston show in September.

Luckett also expressed heartfelt gratitude, captioning it as her “favorite moment of 2023.”

She added, “ALL LOVE. This was hands down my favorite moment of 2023,” as she continued to pen down her feelings, writing, love, joy, prayer, and healing.

The singer/songwriter wished for “all things good” in the coming year, mentioning, “May we all experience beautiful moments like this in 2024.”

“All of the Chilren,” the R&B singer concluded.

Beyoncé, along with the clan could be seen posing in style, with their hands holding up rock-on signs, dazzling in black and silver ensembles.

Luckett reminisced on the time she spent together with her gang including, Beyoncé, LaTavia Roberson, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland in 1997.

In another video from their backstage hang, the Break My Soul singer could be seen hugging and cuddling her Destiny’s Child fellows.

Beyoncé also invited the girls at the Los Angeles premiere of her concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, where they all walked the red carpet separately.