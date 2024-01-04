Yellow Brick Road Tour: Elton John earns astonishing £118,600 A DAY

File Footage

During his Yellow Brick Road Tour, Sir Elton John reportedly earned an astonishing £118,600 per day over five years.



The 76-year-old singing sensation, who recently had a private bet with Gary Lineker, 63, that went unsettled, initiated the tour in 2018 and concluded it in 2023.

New figures reveal that Elton earned £43.3 million in a single year, as reported by The Sun.

Elton John's tour ranks closely behind Taylor Swift's Eras tour, the highest-grossing of all time, surpassing the £1 billion mark.

Despite accumulating a substantial income from his tour, Sir Elton faced criticism for delays in repaying debts.

Sir Elton recently apologised to his friend Gary on Monday after failing to settle a football bet for over two months.