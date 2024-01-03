Kelly Clarkson opens up about her new life as a single mother

Kelly Clarkson reflects on being a single mother: More inside

Kelly Clarkson has recently opened up about her new life as a single mother to two kids, whom she shared with former husband, Brandon Blackstock.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, Clarkson recalled when her kids joined her onstage at her Las Vegas residency in August.

“They were a little nervous, but it was their idea, not mine,” said the 41-year-old.

While talking about her kids sitting among the audience and enjoying her show, Kelly confessed, “I was like, ‘I feel like how you’re looking at me is how you watch Spider-Man.’”

“It caught me completely off guard, and it was the most magical moment because they were so happy and at ease. They were just in awe,” stated the American Idol alum.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly, who earned outstanding daytime talk series and host at the Daytime Emmy Awards, spoke up on how she began writing Chemistry.

“I didn’t see it other than: This is my outlet. I’m a let-go person; I don’t hold grudges. So, it was really delving into what happened in my life and why—and what am I going to do about it?” explained the singer.

Kelly pointed out, “I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet.”

“Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming,” noted the musician.

“It was like ‘I’m taking my power back’. That sounds very therapy, but that’s because I love therapy, and I think it’s important to have those tools to navigate your life and relationships,” added the songstress.