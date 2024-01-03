Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mocked over 'failed' agenda against royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to work on new plans as their strategy to bring the royal family down has failed.



As per reports, royal commentator Michael Cole talked about the California-based couple's tell-all interview and memoir, saying, "They are spoilt, they have an agenda. That agenda is very unhelpful and hurtful to his family."



The royal expert mocked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their "repetitive" criticism against the senior members of the royal family.



Michael added, "Their problem this year is to come out of another box to find something new to say. We've heard all the criticism, relentlessly, [and] repetitively, of their own family."



Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, made it to the negative headlines last year for their deafening silence over royal race row.

For the unversed, the former Suits actress' alleged "mouthpiece" Omid Scobie revealed the names of two royal figures involved in racist conversations against Harry and Meghan's son Archie.

The explosive claims portrayed the royal family in a very bad light which strained the Montecito couple's relationship with the Monarch.