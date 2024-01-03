Jamie Dornan reveals his dark side to get into character's mindset

Jamie Dornan, the Fifty Shades of Grey famed star, has recently admitted to following a woman on the London Underground to prepare for his role as a stalker in the crime drama series, The Fall.

The 41-year-old star confessed that he was not proud of his actions and that he only followed the woman for a short distance, trying to get into the character's mindset. Despite the woman getting off a few stops before he planned, he decided to commit to the act by following her around a few street corners.

"I followed her around a couple of street corners and then was like: 'What are you doing?',” he told the LA Times. He added: “I’m sort of not proud of myself. But I do honestly think I learned something from it because I’ve obviously never done any of that. It was intriguing and interesting to enter that process of ‘what are you following her for?’ and ‘what are you trying to find out?’”

Dornan while sharing his experience of being stalked by crazed fans who discovered where he lived. Despite being happily married, he still receives messages and theories from fans, including speculation of a real-life romance with co-star Dakota Johnson.

Talking to the Irish Times, the Belfast star said: "The fandom of that franchise is still feverish. They’ve got all kinds of mad theories. Like that Dakota [Johnson, his Fifty Shades costar] and I have a child together."

The actor also claimed he was followed after a tabloid revealed where he lived. "At one point, we had a stalking, getting-the-authorities involved situation, all kinds of mad stuff, which if I’m honest I’m quite fearful of, so I stay away from it."