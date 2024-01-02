Sophia Bush weighs in on past reflections amid divorce and illness

Sophia Bush reveals what life lessons she learned last year: More inside

Sophia Bush has recently weighed in on past reflections amid her divorce and illness.



Taking to Instagram on January, the One Tree Hill alum posted a photo of herself, while looking back at the past year that taught her life lessons and it’s insightful.

“This past year humbled me, broke me, built me, betrayed me, freed me, and showed me what it means to really be alive,” said the 41-year-old.

Sophia wrote, “No more settling for what falls short because ‘who am I to ask for more?' This year put me back in my body. I left it a long time ago, in such a way that I forgot what it felt like to inhabit my own skin.”

The Chicago PD star stated, “This year sent me inward. More than I've ever been. It took me out of relationship with many of you but put me back into relationship with myself.”

“I hope you are all doing well, but for this quiet and deeply personal experience I am supremely grateful,” continued the Good Sam actress.

The podcast host explained, “Watching from the rear these past months has been a gift. It has been rest and reclamation.”

Reflecting on her viral illness, Sophia noted, “This year I slowed down; first because illness forced me to.”

“Second because recovery required more stillness. In that way both sickness and healing are a gift. For those gifts I am so grateful,” she added.

Sharing her views on Sophia’s post, Hollywood celeb Hilary Swank commented, “What beautiful words, beautiful commentary, beautiful insight. Thank you for sharing and touching a place within us all that we know, as we share in this web of life.”



One of her followers said, “What a beautiful display of vulnerability.”

Another remarked, “Such a beautiful post and reading this brought tears to my eyes.”