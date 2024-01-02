Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rift with King Charles at mercy of apology?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to an expert, are nowhere near turning back to the royal family for reconciliation.



Michael Cole, a royal analyst, believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have caused too much harm to ever hope for a reconciliation with their separate families. The specialist talked about whether an apology may bring the Markle and Royal families back together.

Michael believes that building bridges can only happen if both the Sussexes apologize for any perceived wrongdoing towards their relatives.

He said: "It is interesting to note that Meghan is not on speaking terms with any of her family apart from her mother and a niece. Nobody else in her family speaks to her and she does not speak to them.”

During an interview with GB News, Michael also expressed his belief that Harry and his relatives are in a similar situation.

"Likewise the relationship between Prince Harry and his family is hardly existing at this moment, which is not surprising considering the criticism that has been laid about the Royal Family from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they departed from the royal circle."

Michael then expressed his thoughts that things have reached "rock bottom" and there doesn't seem to be the likelihood of a change. He concluded: "It is difficult to see how those relationships are going to be mended without some apologies on the part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They are showing no signs of that, frankly, it is at rock bottom."

The news comes after a royal expert revealed that Meghan had hoped for a standoff with King Charles over the rules she and Harry had to follow as members of the Royal Family.