Karachi police arrest 65 violators for aerial firing on New Year

Fireworks explode over Karachi as part of the Independence Day celebrations ahead of the country’s 76th Independence Day in Karachi on August 14. — AFP

KARACHI: At least 65 people were nabbed for aerial firing on New Year's night in Karachi as 30 people got injured from stray bullets with the majority of the incidents taking place in the district central, Geo News reported Monday.

According to hospital sources, women and kids also received bullet injuries on Sunday night. Meanwhile, most of the wounded were transferred to public hospitals including the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical aid.

A day earlier, Additional Inspector General Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind had banned aerial firing and warned the netizens that charges of attempted murder would be added to the first information reports filed against the violators.



The firing incidents were reported in North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad C-I Area, Rizvia Society, Hussainabad, Bahadurabad, Shah Faisal Colony, Keamari, Native Jetty Bridge, Lyari, Ranchorr Line, Clifton Baldia Town, North Karachi, Sea View, Korangi, Dalmia, Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13-D, Lines Area, Mehmoodabad, PIB Colony, and Malir.

A video of a woman firing a gun at a Malir farmhouse last night is also doing rounds on social media.

A child was injured by a stray bullet in Korangi No 1 while four suspects were arrested in Keamari, Korangi and PIB Colony. Four people were injured in Lyari Daryabad, Ranchorr Line, Dalmia and Clifton and two others got wounded in the Gulshan's 13-D area. 18 suspects were arrested from district central.

On August 14, at least two people lost their lives while over 80 were wounded because of aerial firing in various areas of Karachi during the Independence Day celebrations this year.



In view of New Year’s Eve, AIG Rind had also ordered Karachi traffic police chief DIG Iqbal Dara to arrest those driving recklessly or under the influence of alcohol, The News reported.

Moreover, a ban had also been ordered on the carrying and display of weapons throughout the city, as well as directives for arresting those involved in conducting aerial firing.