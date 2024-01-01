Diddy requests judge for more time to respond to gang rape lawsuit

Diddy has vehemently denied all accusations against him

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ remaining sexual assault lawsuits are still underway.

For his fourth and arguably most “egregious” lawsuit for the alleged gang rape of an unnamed woman, Jane Joe, Diddy and his legal team reportedly requested more time to respond.

In a court filing obtained by Hot New Hip Hop, Combs’ lawyer Jonathan Davis made the request “due to circumstances beyond the control of the Combs Defendants, which circumstances are of a confidential nature.”

Davis then requested to extend the time for Combs and others accused to respond and file their opposition from December 27, 2023 to January 17, 2024.

The case refers to the fourth and most recent lawsuit filed against the music mogul on December 6, in which Jane Doe claimed that Combs and two other men – Combs’ longtime right hand Harve Pierre and another unnamed man – gang-raped her in New York in 2003 when she was a 17-year-old highschool student.

The lawyers representing Jane Doe are reportedly the same ones who, less than a month prior, represented Combs’ ex Cassie – whose sexual assault lawsuit set in motion his downfall.

Though the former couple quickly settled for an undisclosed amount, three other women (including Jane Doe) have since filed their own sexual assault lawsuits.

Moments after the fourth lawsuit was filed, Combs broke his silence and issued a statement to hi Instagram, vehemently denying all allegations, labeling them a money-grab move, and declaring, “I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”