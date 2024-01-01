COAS General Asim Munir speaks during an address at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi on December 31, 2022. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir expressed Pakistan Army’s resolve to contribute to the cause of national security and development in his message on New Year’s Eve, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The army chief felicitated the nation at the beginning of the New Year 2024. He also said, “A challenging yet momentous year of 2023 is over.’

The Pakistan Armed Forces wish a happy New Year to the proud and honourable people of Pakistan, General Munir said, adding that the year 2024 has "immense significance for Pakistan both internally and externally".

Gen Munir further said the Armed Forces reinforce the patriotic spirit of serving the motherland, a land of immeasurable "bounties and countless opportunities".

"Undoubtedly, our great nation will rise, in line with the dreams of our forefathers and aspirations of the people of Pakistan. Surely a bright future for the coming generations awaits us, InshaAllah.”

“In line with the directive of the honourable PM of Pakistan, we stand with and pray for the resilient people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir [IIOJK] and hope that the New Year will bring relief in their sufferings from tyrannical regimes,” the ISPR quoted General Munir as saying.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday announced that all celebrations related to the New Year would be banned across the country as the nation stands in solidarity with Palestinians who have been facing the worst Israeli brutality since October 7.

“The Pakistan Army as a national army will leave no stone unturned to contribute to the cause of national security and development. We take pride in our unwavering commitment to the people of Pakistan. No one can defeat the spirit of Pakistan,” the army chief added.