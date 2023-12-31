Royal Family extends warm wishes for joyous new year

 
Monday January 01, 2024
Entertainment

Royal Family wishes everyone a happy new year

By Angie Morgan
December 31, 2023
The New Year festivities have begun!!!!

As we usher in the new year, let's say goodbye to 2023!

The Royal Family has expressed New Year's greetings to the nation, using X (formerly Twitter) to convey its well wishes.

A lively post by The Firm features an illustrated image portraying Buckingham Palace.

As fireworks illuminated the skies around the Palace, they form the words: 'Happy New Year.'

In addition, the message is accompanied by a positive caption wishing all the best to those who read it.

It says: 'Wishing you a Happy New Year!' 