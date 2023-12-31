George Clooney, Michael McKean mourn the loss of Tom Wilkinson

George Clooney, Michael McKean and other Hollywood A-listers paid their heartfelt tributes to the veteran actor Tom Wilkinson, who passed away on December 30.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, George released his statement, saying, "Tom made every project better, made every actor better. He was the epitome of elegance, and he will be dearly missed by all of us."

The renowned comedian Michael took to X (formerly known as Twitter) as he remembered the late British actor as a "great" artist.

Moreover, the film critic Richard Roeper showered praise on the impeccable acting skills of the The Full Monty actor in his heart-touching tribute.

He wrote on X, "There was never a Tom Wilkinson moment onscreen that didn't feel authentic. He wasn't a supporting player; he was an actor who elevated the material, regardless of genre."

Richard continued, "I'll never forget his heartbreakingly great work as a father overcome with grief in 'In the Bedroom.' RIP."

Tom, known for his award-winning characters in classics such as The Bedroom, and Michael Clayton – passed away at his home on Saturday.

The British actor's family released an official statement to BBC, which read, "It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him."

"The family asks for privacy at this time," the statement concluded.