Good Morning Britain Susanna Reid comments on Holly Willoughby’s ‘big presence’

Holly is gearing up to host Dancing On Ice alongside Stephen Mulhern

Susanna Reid has expressed her opinions on Holly Willoughby's decision to step down from This Morning.

The 53-year-old Good Morning Britain host discussed Holly's 'challenging' period when she left This Morning following the revelation of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.

Susanna indicated her belief that Holly would eventually make a return to television, making these comments before the official confirmation of Holly's return to present Dancing On Ice.

Speaking to woman&home for its February issue, Susanna said: 'Holly [Willoughby] has made her decision, and who can blame her? It was a very challenging thing to have to handle and deal with.

'I used to see her very occasionally, as even though they're in the studio next door, they're on at a different time. Over the past year, the times I've seen her she's been her typical, normal, smiling, bright, happy, strong self.

'She's an exceptional, clever, funny, brilliant presenter and I don't get the impression that she's not coming back to telly. She's a big presence and she'll be back.'

MailOnline has since exclusively revealed that Holly will be returning to screens to host Dancing On Ice alongside Stephen Mulhern.

The series is set to begin on January 14, nearly three months after the reported plot against her was disclosed.