Meghan Markle faces major career dilemma amid looming risk of failure

Meghan Markle may have plenty to offer in her much-anticipated tell-all memoir, but she may end up regretting the move in the future.

Not only is the former Suits actress struggling with landing lucrative deals, she is also the target of negative publicity due to her attack on the royal family through the infamous Oprah interview in 2021 and her Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Now, Prince Harry’s wife is seemingly taking a page out of the Duke of Sussex to write a memoir, after he released his explosive Spare in January this year.

The book had also further tarnished their ties to the royal family, deepening their rift and leaving little hope for reconciliation.

A psychic Nicolas Aujula told The Mirror that while the relationship her and Harry will be fine, Meghan will “have an element of heartache with someone else close to her” in 2024.

Apart from the prediction, PR expert Lynn Carratt told the outlet that there is “still the plan” for the memoir and “it will form part of their deal with Penguin, but timing is everything and 2024 wouldn’t be the right time for its release.”

She added, “Many are still reeling from and discussing the contents of Harry’s best-selling memoir Spare. Then the couple faced backlash again at the end of the year with the release of Omid Scobie’s Endgame with its revelations stirring up old debates.”

If Meghan wants to “heal the rift” it would be better to have a “quieter time in 2024, it’s time for her [to] take [a] step back from her association with the Royal Family.”