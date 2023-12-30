Kathy Griffin part ways from Randy Bick ahead of fourth wedding anniversary

Kathy Griffin filed for divorce not long before she and her husband, tour manager Randy Bick, were scheduled to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary.



The comic notes the date of the couple's separation as December 22 in court paperwork submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday night, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of the breakup.

Gryphon begs the court to uphold their 2019 "premarital agreement" and to stop the court from providing spousal support to either party in their petition for the dissolution of their marriage.

After news of the divorce broke on Friday, Griffin wrote a message on Instagram, “Well…sh*t. This sucks”

After dating since 2011, Gryphon and Bick tied the knot in the wee hours of January 1, 2020, in what they described as a "surprise" ceremony.

“The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes,” Griffin posted on social media at the time. “We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing.”

Griffin wore the same white gown with a black ribbon that she wore on her first date with her partner in 2011 for their recent ceremony officiated by Lily Tomlin.

“I asked Randy to pick out which ever one of my long dresses was his favourite for any reason,” she wrote on Twitter (now known as X). “He picked out this dress and showed me this photo [of their first date]. Romance is hotttt again.”