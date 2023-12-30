Matt LeBlanc ‘Friends’ star’s ex Aurora Mulligan becomes mother 2 years after breakup

Matt LeBlanc and Aurora Mulligan

Matt LeBlanc, the Friends alum’s ex Aurora Mulligan got the "best" gift this Christmas by becoming a mother.



The 39-year-old television producer announced the happy news on Friday on her Instagram Story, where she posted a picture of herself with her partner and their new baby in front of their Christmas tree.

The new mother wore a black dress adorned with stars and lightning bolts, while their newborn wore festive red dungarees over a long-sleeved white shirt.

“Best Christmas Present Ever,” Mulligan captioned the photo.

Just a few hours before announcing the birth of her child, she shared a picture of herself looking stunning in a purple, sequined dress that hugged her tummy.

In the Instagram photo, she rubbed her growing belly while looking sideways, adding only the pregnant emoji as a message.

The announcement of Mulligan's pregnancy and birth comes almost two years following her breakup with the 56-year-old Friends alum.

Their romance had "run its course," according to an insider who told The Sun in February 2022, but they had not yet made their breakup official.

When LeBlanc agreed to host the BBC series Top Gear in 2016, the two got to know each other.

He reportedly had a poor relationship with Mulligan when he departed the show in 2019 after four seasons.

“It’s a huge shame and Matt has taken the news particularly hard, as anyone would,” source explained via The Sun.

“He and Aurora fell for each on Top Gear and although there was a pretty big age gap they were a really great match.”

“But when he announced he was leaving Top Gear and took on other work,” the insider continued, “it was hard for them.”

“He’s mainly based out of LA and was travelling a lot while Aurora was working in the UK.”

It was never confirmed when Mulligan started dating her than new partner.

Since their breakup, LeBlanc has not been publicly linked to anyone else.