Shia LeBeouf takes daughter Isabel ‘on back’ to rare Hollywood outing

Shia LeBeouf spends holiday time with daughter Isabela

Shia LeBeouf made the holiday a special one for his baby girl Isabel while in a rare outing.



On Christmas Eve, the actor took his one-year-old daughter Isabel to Universal Studios in Hollywood, California, and looked like he was having the time of his life.

The 37-year-old actor was spotted strolling about the theme park with his young daughter securely fastened in a carrier on his back, appearing happy as they spent some quality time together.

During their wait for a meet-and-greet with The Grinch, the Emmy winner was seen merrily racing around a massive Christmas tree that was covered in presents.

He seemed happy, enjoying the getaway and grinning at passersby who recognized him.

He wore slacks, white trainers and a black windcheater with white stripes on the sleeves for the event.

His cute toddler was dressed entirely in pink.

Isabel's parents took her to Disneyland in November 2022, but it looks like this is her first time at Universal Studios.

The young child is shared by the Transformers actor and his longterm partner, Mia Goth, who he met in 2012 while shooting Nymphomaniac.

Before being married in a ceremony that was kept a secret from everyone involved, the 30-year-old actress and the actor dated for four years.

Before it was made public that the performers had broken up, they remained together for two years.