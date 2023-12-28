Princess Anne treats King Charles as child to make him happy

Late Queen Elizabeth's only daughter Princess Anne, who played a prominent role in the coronation of his brother in May, treats the monarch as child to keep him happy and stress-free.
In behind-the-scenes footage from the new BBC documentary Charles III: The Coronation Year, the Princess Royal and King Charles proves that good-natured sibling ribbing never takes a rest.
The documentary, which aired in the U.K. on Tuesday and was circulated on X, the royal family had just returned to Buckingham Palace following the coronation on May 6. Princess Anne walked into a room where King Charles was surrounded by courtiers.
"Hello, Old Bean," the Princess Royal said to her older brother, prompting him to laugh. King Charles then took Princess Anne's hand and kissed it.
The sweet bond between the sister and brother suggests Princess Anne treats her brother in a very affectionate way as mother to her child.
