Prince Harry, Meghan Markle predicted to 'roll in' money in Hollywood comeback

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had enough of facing turbulence in their careers across 2023 and are reportedly in the works of turning things around for themselves.



While speaking to Daily Express US, entertainment expert Mark Boardman claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is "not waiting" for the right time but rather have been going through great lengths in "actively shaping their narrative".

He predicted that the couple, who has been facing a hard time in securing a solid system of income, will eventually come to a point where they will have an excess of offers and brand deals.

"Regarding the potential Hollywood comeback for Harry and Meghan in 2024, with multimillion-dollar deals in place for multiple book deals, ownership of publication rights to a novel, besides running the Archewell Foundation, the Sussexes are actively shaping their narrative and are certainly not waiting for something to happen.

"I know from years working in the media that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will indeed certainly be inundated with various offers to attend events and support good causes. This is in addition to being receipt an array of collaborations to speaking engagements that all would equate to a full-time role."

He went on to add that 2024 looked bright as money will be "rolling in" as the year would be "more positive".