Sarah Ferguson bestowed special honour by Queen Elizabeth before death

Sarah Ferguson seemingly had a special place in the heart of late Queen Elizabeth, as she bended one of the rules for her.

The Duchess of York, who is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, was granted the right to a royal funeral at Windsor by the late Queen ahead of her Christmas reconciliation, per a report by The Daily Mail.

When Fergie, who mom to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, passes away, she will be given a St George’s Chapel followed by internment at the Royal Family burial ground at Frogmore.

Frogmore is adjacent to the mausoleum created as the final resting place for Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. It is also based one mile away from the royal vault St George’s Chapel, where Prince Philip is buried alongside his wife, Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth was seemingly fond of Fergie and shared a close bond with her. This is also reflected in the Queen’s decision to give her two surviving corgis to Andrew and Fergie following her death in September 2022.

While Fergie is not married to the disgraced Prince Andrew anymore, she continues to live in the Royal Lodge, albeit separately. Apart from that she is still invited to royal family gatherings such as the Christmas in Sandringham.

She was also seen partaking in the walk to the St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church on the royal Norfolk estate.