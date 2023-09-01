Sarah Ferguson credits Queen Elizabeth for her 'most authentic self'

Sarah Ferguson and Queen Elizabeth shared a positive bond

Sarah Ferguson shared the last words that Queen Elizabeth II told her prior to her death.

Sitting down on her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, she spoke about her final conversation with her mother-in-law saying that the late monarch told her to 'just be yourself'.

"It's the last thing that the Queen said to me: 'Just be yourself, Sarah,'" said Fergie.

Reflecting on her last words, Sarah shared that it was likely that Queen Elizabeth saw the Duchess of York felt restricted.

"And she saw it. She just got so annoyed when I wasn’t being myself. And that’s probably when I got into all the pickles. But now I am myself, and I’m just so lucky to be able to be myself,” the Duchess of York added.

Following her passing Sarah shared that she lived by the Queen's final words and is now her most 'authentic' self.

"I don't know whether it's the Queen passing that makes me think I can now openly say what I want to say without worrying I'm going to offend somebody," she said.

"I'm really, truly authentic Sarah now."